ਐਸਿਡ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਚੋਂ ਗੈਸ ਲੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਨਾਲ ਗੁਆਢ ‘ਚ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਮਾਰਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਪੂਰਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸੀਤਾਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਚੰਦਨਪੁਰ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਐਸਿਡ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਐਸਿਡ ਹੋਏ ਗੈਸ ਲੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਨਾਲ ਗੁਆਂਢ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕ ਦਰੀ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਇਕੋ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਸੱਤ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਆਦਮੀ, ਇੱਕ ਔਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਬੱਚੇ ਹਨ। ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਇਕੋ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 3 ਬੱਚੇ ਇਕ ਔਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਮਰਦ ਹਨ।

