ਐਸਿਡ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਚੋਂ ਗੈਸ ਲੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਨਾਲ ਗੁਆਢ ‘ਚ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਮਾਰਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਪੂਰਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸੀਤਾਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਚੰਦਨਪੁਰ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਐਸਿਡ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਐਸਿਡ ਹੋਏ ਗੈਸ ਲੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਨਾਲ ਗੁਆਂਢ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕ ਦਰੀ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਇਕੋ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਸੱਤ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਆਦਮੀ, ਇੱਕ ਔਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਬੱਚੇ ਹਨ। ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਇਕੋ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 3 ਬੱਚੇ ਇਕ ਔਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਮਰਦ ਹਨ।

Sitapur: 7 labourers lost their lives earlier today allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid factory. Police and District Collector have rushed to the site of the incident. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/l9oBCRygfT

